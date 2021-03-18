Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 882,600 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the February 11th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 240,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.97. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $41.32.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $177.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $32,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,247.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $227,070 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

