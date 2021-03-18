ATLANT Hits Market Cap of $2.70 Million (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 124.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, ATLANT has traded 199.9% higher against the dollar. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $119.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for $0.0499 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ATLANT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00050672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00014347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $363.46 or 0.00628920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00068738 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025117 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00034256 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT (ATL) is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio . ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here

ATLANT Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATLANT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATLANT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.