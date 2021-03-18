Athene’s (ATH) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Athene (NYSE:ATH) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Athene from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Athene from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Athene from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.55.

ATH stock opened at $50.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.12. Athene has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Equities analysts predict that Athene will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Richard Belardi acquired 40,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Athene by 39.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Athene in the third quarter worth $349,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

