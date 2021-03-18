Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.93

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.93 and last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $584.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.30.

Astronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATROB)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

