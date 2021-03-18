Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.38, but opened at $7.60. Aspen Group shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 1,010 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aspen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.46.

In other Aspen Group news, Director C James Jensen sold 18,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $176,372.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,299.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 7,415 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $80,675.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,466 shares of company stock worth $835,295. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 554.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Aspen Group by 273.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 96,728 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,142,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 54,426 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 30,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $184.81 million, a P/E ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

