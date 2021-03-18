Ashland Global Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,177 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,862% compared to the average volume of 60 put options.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $325,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,664,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,392,000 after purchasing an additional 92,933 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,630,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,318,000 after purchasing an additional 83,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,128,000 after purchasing an additional 85,606 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 296.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 888,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,395,000 after acquiring an additional 60,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

ASH stock opened at $89.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $92.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.