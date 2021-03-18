Ashland Global Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,177 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,862% compared to the average volume of 60 put options.
In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $325,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,664,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,392,000 after purchasing an additional 92,933 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,630,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,318,000 after purchasing an additional 83,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,128,000 after purchasing an additional 85,606 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 296.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 888,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,395,000 after acquiring an additional 60,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.
Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.
Ashland Global Company Profile
Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.
