Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.09.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana stock opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. Asana has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $43.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.94.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $832,478.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at $10,060,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,852,539 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $74,880,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,252 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,365,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Asana by 2,995.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 523,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $10,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.