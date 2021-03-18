Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.80

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$24.80 and last traded at C$10.49, with a volume of 345749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.25 to C$11.85 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.42.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 420.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

