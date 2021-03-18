Arqma Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, Arqma has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $69,120.82 and approximately $511.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,253.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,835.82 or 0.03098254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $206.87 or 0.00349131 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $539.61 or 0.00910677 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.52 or 0.00400856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.74 or 0.00333719 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.85 or 0.00246154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00021165 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,537,311 coins and its circulating supply is 8,492,768 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

