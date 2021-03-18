Ardor 1-Day Volume Reaches $34.72 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $272.81 million and approximately $34.72 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.10 or 0.00245520 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00013626 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,399.39 or 0.04392978 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00056821 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003994 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ardor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

