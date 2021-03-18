Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ARAV traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 304,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,133. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.80. Aravive has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 3.20.

ARAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Aravive in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

