Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ARAV stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.21. 304,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,133. Aravive has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $132.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARAV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aravive in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aravive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

