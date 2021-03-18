Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $5.93. 997,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,977. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.10. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $41.12.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

