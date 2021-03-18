Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,181 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 20,989 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.8% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Apple were worth $50,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. State Street Corp increased its position in Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Apple by 301.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $124.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

