Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Stonepine Capital Management LLC

Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,326,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900,730 shares during the period. Apollo Endosurgery accounts for about 6.1% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 9.02% of Apollo Endosurgery worth $7,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 121,900 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 76.9% during the third quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 919,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 9.5% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,043,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 90,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 28,388 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $126,610.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 351,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,761.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Barr bought 10,000 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $58,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,652.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 69,342 shares of company stock valued at $331,304. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APEN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.05. 3,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,823. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $157.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APEN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

