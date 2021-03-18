Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Holdings Trimmed by American Financial Group Inc.

American Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 390.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 879,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 699,870 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 322,562 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 387,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 267,837 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,076,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 211,397 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 172,000 shares during the period. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of ARI stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.87. 12,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,244. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 65.75 and a quick ratio of 65.75.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

