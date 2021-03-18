APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the February 11th total of 4,900,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. APi Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE:APG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.56. 532,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,210. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. APi Group has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $20.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,511,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in APi Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $996,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in APi Group by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 948,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 628,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

