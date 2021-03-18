Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Bought by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 217.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 730,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,909 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Apache were worth $10,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 28,354 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 388,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Apache by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 24,096 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Apache by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 373,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 41,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Apache alerts:

APA opened at $20.99 on Thursday. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of Apache stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apache presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.