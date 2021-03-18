Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Holdings Lessened by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,421 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AON by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,605,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,354,000 after buying an additional 189,358 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AON by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,248,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,076,000 after purchasing an additional 64,828 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in AON by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,242,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AON by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,341,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,779,000 after purchasing an additional 37,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in AON by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,136,000 after purchasing an additional 357,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.15.

Shares of AON opened at $225.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.08 and its 200-day moving average is $209.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Aon Plc has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $235.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

