Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,512 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AON were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 9.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AON by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 5.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON opened at $225.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Aon Plc has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $235.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

AON declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.15.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.