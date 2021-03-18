Analyzing Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) & Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Healthcare Trust of America and Ladder Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Trust of America 0 5 8 0 2.62 Ladder Capital 1 0 5 1 2.86

Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus price target of $30.09, suggesting a potential upside of 5.58%. Ladder Capital has a consensus price target of $10.83, suggesting a potential downside of 12.00%. Given Healthcare Trust of America’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Healthcare Trust of America is more favorable than Ladder Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Ladder Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Ladder Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Trust of America and Ladder Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Trust of America 4.67% 1.84% 0.92% Ladder Capital 9.76% 5.86% 1.34%

Volatility & Risk

Healthcare Trust of America has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ladder Capital has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Healthcare Trust of America pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Ladder Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Healthcare Trust of America pays out 78.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ladder Capital pays out 55.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Healthcare Trust of America has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Ladder Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ladder Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Healthcare Trust of America and Ladder Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Trust of America $692.04 million 9.01 $30.15 million $1.64 17.38 Ladder Capital $504.89 million 3.09 $122.64 million $1.45 8.49

Ladder Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Healthcare Trust of America. Ladder Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Trust of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ladder Capital beats Healthcare Trust of America on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations. Investments are targeted to build critical mass in 20 to 25 leading gateway markets that generally have leading university and medical institutions, which translates to superior demographics, high-quality graduates, intellectual talent and job growth. The strategic markets HTA invests in support a strong, long-term demand for quality medical office space. HTA utilizes an integrated asset management platform consisting of on-site leasing, property management, engineering and building services, and development capabilities to create complete, state of the art facilities in each market. This drives efficiencies, strong tenant and health system relationships, and strategic partnerships that result in high levels of tenant retention, rental growth and long-term value creation. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, HTA has developed a national brand with dedicated relationships at the local level. Founded in 2006 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2012, HTA has produced attractive returns for its stockholders that have outperformed the US REIT index.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. This segment also invests in corporate bonds and real estate related equity investments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, student housing portfolio, industrial buildings, office buildings, shopping center, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

