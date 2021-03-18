Analysts Set Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Price Target at $292.00

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $292.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Wayfair from $280.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th.

W stock opened at $321.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.08, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.57.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Wayfair’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, Director Michael Andrew Kumin purchased 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $283.50 per share, with a total value of $13,608,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 240,941 shares in the company, valued at $68,306,773.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total value of $12,558,878.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,869 shares in the company, valued at $24,440,874.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,269 shares of company stock valued at $32,343,930. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1,187.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,648,000 after purchasing an additional 87,629 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

