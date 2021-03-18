Analysts Set Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Price Target at $292.00

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $292.00.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Wayfair from $280.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th.
W stock opened at $321.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.08, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.57.
In other Wayfair news, Director Michael Andrew Kumin purchased 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $283.50 per share, with a total value of $13,608,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 240,941 shares in the company, valued at $68,306,773.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total value of $12,558,878.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,869 shares in the company, valued at $24,440,874.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,269 shares of company stock valued at $32,343,930. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1,187.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,648,000 after purchasing an additional 87,629 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
