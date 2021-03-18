Analysts Set Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) Target Price at €136.00

Shares of Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €136.00 ($160.00).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WAF shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Siltronic stock traded down €1.05 ($1.24) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €138.85 ($163.35). 30,326 shares of the company traded hands. Siltronic has a one year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a one year high of €153.20 ($180.24). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €140.64 and a 200-day moving average price of €111.92.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

