Analysts Set Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Price Target at $20.71

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.71.

OR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,988,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 453,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 207,351 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 202,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OR stock opened at $11.54 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

