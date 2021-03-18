Analysts Set New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Target Price at $11.92

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.92.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NYCB opened at $12.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.31%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

