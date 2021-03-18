Analysts Set Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Target Price at $18.50

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $19.25 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

OTCMKTS NOPMF opened at $15.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.