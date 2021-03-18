Analysts Set Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) PT at $174.60

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $156.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 126.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.85. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $165.23. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after acquiring an additional 21,639 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,590,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,832,000 after acquiring an additional 704,504 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

