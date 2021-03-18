Analysts Set Expectations for Calithera Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Calithera Biosciences in a report released on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.18.

CALA stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $204.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32).

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 600.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 15,379 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.