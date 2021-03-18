Analysts Set Expectations for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 16th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BJ. Citigroup dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.05.

NYSE:BJ opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 5,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $231,157.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 242,398 shares in the company, valued at $10,922,453.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,381,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,191,954.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,426. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

