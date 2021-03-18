Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Werner Enterprises (WERN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN):

3/17/2021 – Werner Enterprises had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.

3/16/2021 – Werner Enterprises had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $51.00.

3/11/2021 – Werner Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.

3/10/2021 – Werner Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $51.00.

3/10/2021 – Werner Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

3/4/2021 – Werner Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

2/8/2021 – Werner Enterprises had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Werner Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $47.00.

1/26/2021 – Werner Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $47.00.

1/19/2021 – Werner Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.40. The stock had a trading volume of 14,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,846. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $47.82.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $620.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

In other news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 14.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,669,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,054,000 after buying an additional 949,760 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $33,871,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $15,000,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,888,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,071,000 after purchasing an additional 267,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

