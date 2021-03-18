Analysts Expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $508.82 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will report sales of $508.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $504.46 million and the highest is $512.20 million. Bruker reported sales of $424.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $627.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.80 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.73.

Bruker stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.26. 7,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,364. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.51, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $69.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

In other Bruker news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $69,908.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,417.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $97,776.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,184 shares in the company, valued at $498,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

