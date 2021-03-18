Analysts Expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $485.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to report sales of $485.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $499.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $471.10 million. Argo Group International reported sales of $472.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.03 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARGO shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Argo Group International by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGO stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $53.81. The stock had a trading volume of 148,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,221. Argo Group International has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $55.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.29. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -137.78%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

