Analysts Anticipate Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.37. Colfax posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.20 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

CFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $46.90 on Monday. Colfax has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -938.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $85,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,517.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $840,126.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,611 in the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter worth about $4,606,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter worth about $43,307,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 137,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 25,561 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter worth about $1,243,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

