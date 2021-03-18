Analysts Anticipate Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.08. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,796 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $4.23 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $5.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $438.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

