Analysts Anticipate BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.86 Million

Brokerages expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to announce $5.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $9.18 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $65.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $84.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $140.69 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $203.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 million.
Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.68. 284,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,132,494. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 399,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 53,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,134,000 after buying an additional 315,852 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc designs and develops novel, oral and small-molecule medicines. Its drug candidates include Berotralstat, BCX9930, BCX9250, RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, PERAMIFLU, Galidesivir and Mundesine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.
