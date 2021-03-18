Analysts Anticipate BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.86 Million

Brokerages expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to announce $5.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $9.18 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $65.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $84.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $140.69 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $203.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on BCRX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.68. 284,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,132,494. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 399,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 53,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,134,000 after buying an additional 315,852 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc designs and develops novel, oral and small-molecule medicines. Its drug candidates include Berotralstat, BCX9930, BCX9250, RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, PERAMIFLU, Galidesivir and Mundesine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

