Amy Messano Sells 203 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CMO Amy Messano sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $12,076.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amy Messano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 4th, Amy Messano sold 570 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $35,060.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $60.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $68.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.56 and its 200-day moving average is $52.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.54 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. Analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Altair Engineering by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

