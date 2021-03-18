Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $854.60 million, a P/E ratio of 128.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.16. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $22.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $80,763.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 25,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $483,017.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,246,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,445,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,550 in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,144,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,669,000 after buying an additional 240,777 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,225,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,873,000 after acquiring an additional 485,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,197,000 after purchasing an additional 30,272 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 235,070 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.