Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) EVP Joseph Todisco Sells 36,330 Shares

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:AMRX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.89. 9,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,682. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 152,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,999,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,219.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 450,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

