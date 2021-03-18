Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,947,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,145 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $147,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,581,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,349,000 after purchasing an additional 378,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,317,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,199,000 after purchasing an additional 722,716 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 307,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares during the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.13. 5,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,837. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.91.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $7,070,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,626,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,545 shares of company stock worth $8,347,220 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COLD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

