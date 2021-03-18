American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $30.01.

AOUT has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Outdoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

