American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (TSE:HOT)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 14th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.11.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.