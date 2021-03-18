American Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

American Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 320,000 shares during the quarter. Tapestry comprises about 1.6% of American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $12,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,280,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $941,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $350,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672,165 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 343.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,083,805 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $95,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,352 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 23.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,555,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $133,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 807.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,752,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $54,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,641 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

TPR traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $45.84. 15,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,707,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average is $28.41. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

