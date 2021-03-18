American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan

American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan reduced its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,720,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,473 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group accounts for approximately 100.0% of American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $238,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,073,000 after acquiring an additional 60,224 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,799,000 after acquiring an additional 59,078 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 675,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,263,000 after acquiring an additional 25,564 shares in the last quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 631,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,320,000 after acquiring an additional 101,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 569,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,922,000 after acquiring an additional 19,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Vito C. Peraino purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.39 per share, for a total transaction of $240,975.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 77,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,720.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFG traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,134. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.48. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $118.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

