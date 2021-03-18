American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) CEO Sells $36,642.91 in Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $36,642.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AFG opened at $118.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $118.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AFG shares. TheStreet raised American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

