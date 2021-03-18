American Financial Group Inc. Has $208,000 Stake in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX)

American Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Noble Midstream Partners were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 917.8% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,460,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 146,249 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 69,440 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares in the last quarter. 26.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NBLX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,096. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 3.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $207.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Noble Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.45.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

