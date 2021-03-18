American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Short Interest Up 34.9% in February

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the February 11th total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 191.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 556,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 365,607 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,212,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after acquiring an additional 236,225 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

