Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Amedisys in a research note issued on Monday, March 15th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. William Blair also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMED. Benchmark upped their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $270.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.41. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $143.32 and a 52-week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.91 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total transaction of $279,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total value of $142,742.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,930 shares of company stock valued at $838,228. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,218,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $27,907,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,506,000 after buying an additional 92,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,675,000 after buying an additional 82,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 354.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,854,000 after acquiring an additional 72,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

