Amalgamated Bank Trims Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $2,746,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 277.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 34,270 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Colin Black sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $315,741.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 707,522 shares of company stock worth $149,594,030 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. FBN Securities increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.24.

CRWD stock opened at $208.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of -433.39 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

