Amalgamated Bank Raises Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

BILL stock opened at $157.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.22. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -302.75.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total value of $3,387,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,801.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 9,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,631,882.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,189.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,536 shares of company stock worth $27,332,625 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BILL has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.87.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.