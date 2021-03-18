Amalgamated Bank Has $2.41 Million Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,337,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,552,000 after purchasing an additional 676,385 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,850,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,812,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,526,000 after purchasing an additional 336,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,331,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,783,000 after purchasing an additional 333,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $632,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $85,829,203 in the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.36.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $386.27 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.26 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of -136.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $388.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.81.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

